Storm Team 3: Warmth returns again after the rain

Surface low associated with the upper-level disturbance will ride through the area the rest of your Monday.
We are tracking the opportunity for scattered showers the rest of the day; however, around the low, there's a threat for strong to severe storms.
Most of this type of activity will stay just east of the region as that sector will be in the warm part of the storm system. Once this storm moves out, it remains quiet the rest of the work week.
A lot of sunshine is expected with highs in the low 60s tomorrow, and then the upper 60s and lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Perhaps an isolated shower could fire up Wednesday night around a weak front.
Stronger energy around another disturbance on Saturday will bring active weather to southern Minnesota and north Iowa for the weekend.
