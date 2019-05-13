Clear

Storm Team 3: Warming trend for this week

We will make a run at 80 degrees a few days this week.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Rochester and Mason City have both only hit 80 degrees once so far this season.  We could see at least one more, if not more, this week with a warming trending heading our way.  A warm front is expected to track into the Midwest by midweek sending more moisture and a southwesterly wind, grabbing warmer highs by Wednesday through the weekend.  The warmest day appears to be on Thursday with southern Minnesota and north Iowa flirting with the 80 degree mark.  Mid and upper 70s will be in sight as well come the end of the week.  With the warmer air could lead to pop-up thunderstorms during the day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Monday - Pay yourself first

Image

Dr. Oz - Kids and mental health

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Some opted for a hike this Mother's Day

Image

Flower sales on Mother's Day

Image

Dover in running for upgraded basketball court

Image

Governor’s Fishing Opener wraps up on Sunday

Image

Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman finds role with track & field team

Image

Tracking More Sun and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Community Events