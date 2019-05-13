Storm Team 3: Warming trend for this week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Rochester and Mason City have both only hit 80 degrees once so far this season. We could see at least one more, if not more, this week with a warming trending heading our way. A warm front is expected to track into the Midwest by midweek sending more moisture and a southwesterly wind, grabbing warmer highs by Wednesday through the weekend. The warmest day appears to be on Thursday with southern Minnesota and north Iowa flirting with the 80 degree mark. Mid and upper 70s will be in sight as well come the end of the week. With the warmer air could lead to pop-up thunderstorms during the day.
