Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

The dry side of high pressure is keeping the skies clean and temps below average as sunshine will continue for the rest of Friday, and then clear skies tonight. A few of the models are attempting to swing isolated storms late tonight, however, small chances of this in the forecast. Partly sunny and breezy will be the main impacts on Friday as highs get close to 80. The next threat of rain and storms are back Friday night and Saturday. Weak ridging takes over early next week for a day or two before another active weather patterns takes over across the region later next week. Temperatures will be seasonal with rain and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms late

Highs: Upper 70s

Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: SW 8-18