Photo Gallery 1 Images
The dry side of high pressure is keeping the skies clean and temps below average as sunshine will continue for the rest of Friday, and then clear skies tonight. A few of the models are attempting to swing isolated storms late tonight, however, small chances of this in the forecast. Partly sunny and breezy will be the main impacts on Friday as highs get close to 80. The next threat of rain and storms are back Friday night and Saturday. Weak ridging takes over early next week for a day or two before another active weather patterns takes over across the region later next week. Temperatures will be seasonal with rain and storms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms late
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: SW 10-20
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: SW 8-18
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend
- Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday
- Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us
- Storm Team 3: Cooling comes for next week
- Storm Team 3: Weekend could bring snow to area
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire back up Sunday night
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire Tuesday, some severe