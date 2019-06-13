Clear

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Storms could pop by Friday night and Saturday

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The dry side of high pressure is keeping the skies clean and temps below average as sunshine will continue for the rest of Friday, and then clear skies tonight. A few of the models are attempting to swing isolated storms late tonight, however, small chances of this in the forecast. Partly sunny and breezy will be the main impacts on Friday as highs get close to 80. The next threat of rain and storms are back Friday night and Saturday. Weak ridging takes over early next week for a day or two before another active weather patterns takes over across the region later next week. Temperatures will be seasonal with rain and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms late
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: SW 8-18

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Image

Checking in with Titan

Image

Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Image

Update: search for missing man

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Community Events