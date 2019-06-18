Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Very isolated showers are possible the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. The main part of the forecast will be the below average readings and rain/storm chances later this week. Highs will be kicked to the curb and staying in the low to mid 70s. The thermometer begins to rise later in the week and over the weekend as a large ridge overtakes the country, swinging temps above normal for the majority of the United States, east of the Rockies and as far north as the Midwest. We will be right on the cusp of the ridge which means temps may range a bit, and also, this could mean the threat for stronger storms. Both Friday and Saturday will have to be watched closely.
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Partly sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: NW 5-10
