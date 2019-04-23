Storm Team 3: Warm Wednesday, Showers on Horizon

Quiet weather on the horizon the next two days as weak high pressure nudges into the region after an active day to start the week. Sunny skies will prevail the rest of today and last into Wednesday. Winds begin to ramp up and slide out of the south giving way to warmer numbers tomorrow into the low and mid 70s. A cold front sweeps through Wednesday night and Thursday morning which could touch off a scattered shower. Clouds break up and sun returns for Thursday as the cold front won't have a huge influence on the temperatures come Thursday. High temperatures will still soar near 70 degrees. Don't get used to the nice weather as another wave drives in for the weekend. Precipitation chances will be on the increase for the weekend.