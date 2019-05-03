Storm Team 3: Warm Saturday, Showers Sunday

The clouds have been stubborn with a fairly pronounced moisture layer stuck underneath high pressure. Clouds will linger into the evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west, which by the way is expected to wash out. A very small chance of a shower tonight could take place. Best day of the whole weekend and potentially over the next week falls tomorrow as highs ramp up close to 70 under a mostly sunny sky. Fairly active weather pattern looks to start on Sunday with a chance of a few showers on Sunday, and more for next week. Unfortunately, we don't have any major warm ups with highs only in the 50s and 60s next week. The only day we could see a small risk of storms will be on Tuesday depending on the placement of the warm front and other dynamics.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight shower chance.

Lows: Lower 40s.

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild.

Highs: Near 70.

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear.

Lows: Mid 40s.

Winds: S 5-10 mph.