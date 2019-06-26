Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Thursday night. While confidence remains low with the timing and location of storms, any storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail. Flooding is possible if storms repeat over the same area. If you have outdoor activities planned Thursday or Thursday night, stay weather aware and monitor the latest forecast.
