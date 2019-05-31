Clear

Storm Team 3: Thunderstorms develop tonight along cold front

A hot day on Friday will lead to storms later into Saturday morning

Posted: May 31, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The main weather maker today and tonight will be an approaching low pressure system that will stir up showers and thunderstorms later tonight. We're in the warm sector of the low, tilting temps well into the 80s for the last day of the month. A cold front will drop into the area pushing showers and t'storms through Saturday morning. If you didn't like the heat today, there's a break in the summer warmth with a nice comfy weekend as highs will stay near average in the low to mid 70s. A typical June pattern will bring waves of showers and storms next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight: Showers and storms late
Lows: Upper 50s.
Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Early storms, then partly sunny
Highs: Low to mid 70s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: NW 5-10

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

