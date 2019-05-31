Storm Team 3: Thunderstorms develop tonight along cold front

The main weather maker today and tonight will be an approaching low pressure system that will stir up showers and thunderstorms later tonight. We're in the warm sector of the low, tilting temps well into the 80s for the last day of the month. A cold front will drop into the area pushing showers and t'storms through Saturday morning. If you didn't like the heat today, there's a break in the summer warmth with a nice comfy weekend as highs will stay near average in the low to mid 70s. A typical June pattern will bring waves of showers and storms next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight: Showers and storms late

Lows: Upper 50s.

Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Early storms, then partly sunny

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear

Lows: Upper 40s

Winds: NW 5-10