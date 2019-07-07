Storm Team 3: Sunny start to the week, storms come later

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Drier weather is expected early this week to start with a surface ridging slipping into the area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Computer models are in good agreement with a shortwave trough slicing the viewing area kicking up showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The SPC already has a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday, and another day to watch for stronger storms will be on Wednesday, too. Storms may contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. More flash flooding will have to be watched with a lot of moisture in these storms. After this moves out, another bout of dry weather is at stake for us as highs get warm again in the mid and upper 80s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated chance for storms early
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: S 5-10
