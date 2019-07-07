Clear

Storm Team 3: Sunny start to the week, storms come later

Sunshine is on the way Monday, and storms could return as early as Tuesday

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Drier weather is expected early this week to start with a surface ridging slipping into the area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Computer models are in good agreement with a shortwave trough slicing the viewing area kicking up showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The SPC already has a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday, and another day to watch for stronger storms will be on Wednesday, too. Storms may contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. More flash flooding will have to be watched with a lot of moisture in these storms. After this moves out, another bout of dry weather is at stake for us as highs get warm again in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated chance for storms early
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: S 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

jeremiah standup

Image

Renowned stunt dogs performing in Charles City

Image

Brooke's Weather Forecast

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Image

Garbage truck law

Community Events