Low pressure tracks to the east kicking up a few showers or storms this evening and overnight. The storm system moves out and will lead to decreasing clouds, sunshine, and nicer temperatures as the weekend approaches us. Patchy fog is on deck tonight and early tomorrow, then lifts, and will give us a good deal of sunshine. The golden day will be on Friday as highs track back into the 80s. Mason City and Rochester have only seen one day in the 80s this month! Most spots in our viewing area are running five to six degrees below average. Our next threat of rain will push back in on Saturday; however, highs will stay in the 70s into the weekend, and even 80s could bounce back next week.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible
Lows: Mid 50s.
Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Fog and PM Sun
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Slight chance
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: NW ~ 5
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us
- Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday
- Pearl Harbor heroes finally coming home
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire back up Sunday night
- Winter storm updates from our weather team
- Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers
- Storm Team 3: May Climate Outlook