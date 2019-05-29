Clear

Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us

Warmer than average temperatures will grab hold of the region the next several days.

Posted: May 29, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Low pressure tracks to the east kicking up a few showers or storms this evening and overnight. The storm system moves out and will lead to decreasing clouds, sunshine, and nicer temperatures as the weekend approaches us. Patchy fog is on deck tonight and early tomorrow, then lifts, and will give us a good deal of sunshine. The golden day will be on Friday as highs track back into the 80s. Mason City and Rochester have only seen one day in the 80s this month! Most spots in our viewing area are running five to six degrees below average. Our next threat of rain will push back in on Saturday; however, highs will stay in the 70s into the weekend, and even 80s could bounce back next week.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible
Lows: Mid 50s.
Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Fog and PM Sun
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: NW ~ 5

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT

Image

Racial Equity

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1

Community Events