Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us

Low pressure tracks to the east kicking up a few showers or storms this evening and overnight. The storm system moves out and will lead to decreasing clouds, sunshine, and nicer temperatures as the weekend approaches us. Patchy fog is on deck tonight and early tomorrow, then lifts, and will give us a good deal of sunshine. The golden day will be on Friday as highs track back into the 80s. Mason City and Rochester have only seen one day in the 80s this month! Most spots in our viewing area are running five to six degrees below average. Our next threat of rain will push back in on Saturday; however, highs will stay in the 70s into the weekend, and even 80s could bounce back next week.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible

Lows: Mid 50s.

Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Fog and PM Sun

Highs: Upper 70s

Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: NW ~ 5