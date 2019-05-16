Storm Team 3: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday and Friday

Quiet, seasonable evening will take place tonight with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. The first line of showers and storms will develop late tonight and Thursday morning. These storms will be riding the ridge which will warm us quickly tomorrow, they could cause some gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined part of the area under a marginal and the other part under a slight risk of severe storms. Friday the weather will turn more complex with the placement of the front sagging south touching off rain and storms. If locations are south of the front, they could soar into the 80s, and spots north of it may be stuck in the 50s. Near the front, there could be strong to severe storms developing with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds.