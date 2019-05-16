Clear

Storm Team 3: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday and Friday

A changing weather pattern could fire up storms that could turn severe.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Quiet, seasonable evening will take place tonight with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.  The first line of showers and storms will develop late tonight and Thursday morning.  These storms will be riding the ridge which will warm us quickly tomorrow, they could cause some gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours.  The Storm Prediction Center has outlined part of the area under a marginal and the other part under a slight risk of severe storms.  Friday the weather will turn more complex with the placement of the front sagging south touching off rain and storms.  If locations are south of the front, they could soar into the 80s, and spots north of it may be stuck in the 50s.  Near the front, there could be strong to severe storms developing with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds.

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

