Photo Gallery 2 Images
With the arrival of warming temperatures later this week, we could see severe storms revisiting the region. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of the viewing area with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. There could be a line on Thursday morning and also by the afternoon and evening which could bring gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours. Increasing chances of storms will continue this weekend based on where the jet and warm front sits. Right now, there's just a low risk for stronger storms with temps nearing 70.
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday and Friday
- Storm Team 3: Rain ends by Thursday
- Winter storm updates from our weather team
- Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers
- Storm Team 3: May Climate Outlook
- Storm Team 3: Warm Saturday, Showers Sunday
- Strong storms leave trail of damage in southern Minnesota
- Traveling Affected by Storm
- Severe storm chances return Thursday; heat advisory issued
Scroll for more content...