Clear

Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday

Heads up later this week with the risk of strong storms

Posted: May. 14, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

With the arrival of warming temperatures later this week, we could see severe storms revisiting the region.  The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of the viewing area with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms.  There could be a line on Thursday morning and also by the afternoon and evening which could bring gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours.  Increasing chances of storms will continue this weekend based on where the jet and warm front sits.  Right now, there's just a low risk for stronger storms with temps nearing 70. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events