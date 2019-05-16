Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday

With the arrival of warming temperatures later this week, we could see severe storms revisiting the region. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of the viewing area with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. There could be a line on Thursday morning and also by the afternoon and evening which could bring gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours. Increasing chances of storms will continue this weekend based on where the jet and warm front sits. Right now, there's just a low risk for stronger storms with temps nearing 70.