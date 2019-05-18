Clear

Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight

The region could see between 1"-2" with minor flooding

Posted: May. 18, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Storms are expected the rest of the day with isolated and spotty t'storms first, then a batch or line or rain and storms. Some could be strong to severe into this evening. The main threat overnight and Sunday will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. There could be a few inches of rainfall through Monday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs only in the 40s and 50s with the rain-cooled air. Showers and storms are back again on Tuesday and Tuesday night with highs again only in the 50s. Get ready for a warming trend later in the week. An upper-level ridge builds in the eastern part of the country and highs could soar into 70s for Wednesday through the weekend.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
