Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe

Storms could turn severe with all modes of weather possible on Saturday.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Chances of showers and storms will gradually lift northward for the rest of today. Most of the higher levels of moisture will be out west which will kick up strong to severe storms into the night time period. There remains a marginal risk for severe weather into tonight; dynamics for severe weather will be better over the central plains. Chances of rain and storms will move back in tonight at times. Saturday will be a day to watch with the front lifting north and temperatures warming a bit. Expect a large different in temperatures tomorrow with highs near 80 in north Iowa and 60s to near 70 in southern Minnesota. This will add fuel to the fire touching off strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Some of these will turn severe with high winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two. Rainfall totals will continue to climb with more rain on the way on Sunday and highs dipping all way down into the 50s again. Highs will stay below average into next week with shower activity into Monday and Tuesday.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
