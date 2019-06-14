Storm Team 3: Storms possible Saturday, some severe

Today and tonight will feature more cloudiness than sun with a couple scattered showers and storms possible. Temps will be warmer today as highs get close to 80. Storms will likely fire Saturday around a cold front; some storms could be severe. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Best chances for severe weather look to be southwest of the region; however, we'll have to keep a very close eye on the situation. Highs could jump into the 80s on Saturday, especially for north Iowa. The colder air moves in for Sunday and Monday with highs around hitting 70.