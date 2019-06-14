Clear

Storm Team 3: Storms possible Saturday, some severe

We're are tracking changes for this weekend

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Today and tonight will feature more cloudiness than sun with a couple scattered showers and storms possible. Temps will be warmer today as highs get close to 80. Storms will likely fire Saturday around a cold front; some storms could be severe. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Best chances for severe weather look to be southwest of the region; however, we'll have to keep a very close eye on the situation. Highs could jump into the 80s on Saturday, especially for north Iowa. The colder air moves in for Sunday and Monday with highs around hitting 70.

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
