Storm Team 3: Storms fire back up Sunday night

By Sunday night a stormy pattern takes shape into next week

Posted: May. 24, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Main focus in our short term forecast is where the warm front will position in Iowa and if there will be any chances of showers and storms today. I think most of the area will stay dry with more clouds than sun for the rest of Friday as highs get close to 70. There could be an isolated storm in north Iowa as the front moves out. High pressure builds across the area this weekend. It will be an absolutely brilliant stretch of weather for Saturday and Sunday as sun the wins out and highs jump well into the 70s.

Brewing west will be a storm system by Sunday night and Monday that will drive in a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The forecast remains active for a chunk of next week which means below average temperatures coming.  There could be a couple inches of rainfall and minor flooding at stake for portions of next week as we look to close May.  Some storms could be strong to severe as go into next week. Stay tuned for further updates.

Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
