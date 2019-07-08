Storm Team 3: Storms Tuesday, turning hot later this week

High pressure begins to move east and releases a southwesterly flow. A disturbance tracks in, replacing the high, and ushers in the threat for storms on Tuesday and Tuesday night. There could be an isolated severe storm or two, but this doesn't look to be a widespread event. Any storms that develop could be big rain makers for the area. Minor flooding will have to be watched. The cold front passes all the way through the viewing area on Wednesday pulling in cooler and drier air. Highs will fall into the 70s for midweek. Quieter weather takes over the rest of the week behind another high. A large ridge plants itself on the Midwest sending highs back above average well into the 80s; we could see a few 90s, too. An influx of humidity, too, could provide afternoon and evening storms on Saturday and Sunday.