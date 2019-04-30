Clear
Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers

Rain early this week, then warmth and sun coming.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Rain showers will continue for the rest of today and this evening. The rain picks up in intensity overnight and for Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals could range between 0.50"-1.00" for most areas in our region.

Decreasing chances of rain and all rain comes to an end by mid to late morning on Wednesday with cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain below average for the next two days.

A couple of showers could linger from Wednesday night into early Thursday with a minor disturbance. Skies begin to clear as high pressure moves back in and highs rebound nicely into the 60s on Friday.

The warmest day of the weekend will be on Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs running toward 70.

Tonight: Rain likely, few rumbles of thunder
Lows: Near 40.
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers come to an end early, then cloudy.
Highs: Low 50s.
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows: Low 40s.
Winds: ENE at 5-10 mph.

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
