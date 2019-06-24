Clear

Storm Team 3: Some strong storms today, hot later this week

Highs could reach 90 by later this week

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A disturbance and cold front will trigger a few spotty showers and storms the rest of Monday, especially before dark. Some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. Monday will be the last below average day for the next week as a warming trend will be the main weather maker. High pressure strolls back into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 80s. An upper-level ridge builds later this week ushering in the warmest air of the season thus far. Highs may approach 90 degrees by Friday and over the weekend. The viewing area will be on the fringes of the ridge, which means we will be near the storm track. This may lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms later this week, at times.

