Clear

Storm Team 3: Severe weather in the forecast later this week

Monitoring for stronger storms on Wednesday and Thursday

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A brief strong storm is possible today with hail and gusty winds. The storms should begin to weaken before midnight tonight, even before that. This is all around a sagging stationary front that is tracking south. Break in the action for storms and rain is likely for tonight as partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. The break is short-lived as another period of unsettled weather and widespread convection is possible. Models have been trending later on Wednesday and into Independence Day. Some of these storms could be severe. Friday and Saturday ushers in more stormy weather, and only time will tell if the ingredients come together to form severe storms. Overall, the closer we get to the weekend will mean temperatures returning back to normal near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms
Highs: Mid 80s
Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: S 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Flood Follow Up

Image

Mayo moves away from Styrofoam

Image

Tracking a Mostly Dry Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Small chance for rain Tuesday with more wet weather in the forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

No more smoking at VA facilities

Image

New veterans memorial closer to reality in Le Roy

Image

Clear Lake City Council approves subdivision plan

Image

Why you may be seeing more mosquitoes

Image

Mason City apartment building groundbreaking set

Community Events