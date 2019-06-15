Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T'Storm Watch for most of the viewing area until 9 pm this evening. Storms that develop this afternoon and evening have the threat to produce large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado or two. Risk of severe weather will continue until late this evening before a cold front scours out all of the moisture and warmer temps. Highs will drop back from the 80s down into the 70s on Father's Day.