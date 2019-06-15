Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 2:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T'Storm Watch for most of the viewing area until 9 pm this evening.  Storms that develop this afternoon and evening have the threat to produce large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado or two.  Risk of severe weather will continue until late this evening before a cold front scours out all of the moisture and warmer temps.  Highs will drop back from the 80s down into the 70s on Father's Day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Image

Peka named All-American

Image

Hayfield takes 3rd in Class A state tournament

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Week 4 IGHSAU Poll

Image

No charges filed against Albert Lea Police in fatal shooting

Image

Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Community Events