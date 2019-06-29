Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Tracking two threats of storms to end the weekend

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY:

***Two rounds of severe weather are possible around the region.***

Round one could move in to parts of the area on Sunday morning. If these storms hold together, they would pose a heavy rain threat and a marginal risk for severe weather.  There's a lot of uncertainty of exactly where this complex of storms will track, and if they will hold together to get into the viewing area for the morning hours.  Main threats will be gusty winds, rain, and hail.  The second round, depending on the instability (if round one clear quickly), could pack a punch with a slight risk for severe storms. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds.  The timing will be later in the day and night. 

What the first round will do will ultimately dictate what happens the rest of Sunday.  It could affect temperatures, cloud cover, and how the atmosphere will destabilize.   Rain will be a watcher, too, as another inch or rain, or more could prove problemsome.  A FLOOD WATCH may need to be posted for Sunday, across the KIMT viewing area, especially in spots that were hit hard on Friday morning.

Stay tuned for updates!!!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Rochester
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Image

Corn update

Community Events