Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY:

***Two rounds of severe weather are possible around the region.***

Round one could move in to parts of the area on Sunday morning. If these storms hold together, they would pose a heavy rain threat and a marginal risk for severe weather. There's a lot of uncertainty of exactly where this complex of storms will track, and if they will hold together to get into the viewing area for the morning hours. Main threats will be gusty winds, rain, and hail. The second round, depending on the instability (if round one clear quickly), could pack a punch with a slight risk for severe storms. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds. The timing will be later in the day and night.

What the first round will do will ultimately dictate what happens the rest of Sunday. It could affect temperatures, cloud cover, and how the atmosphere will destabilize. Rain will be a watcher, too, as another inch or rain, or more could prove problemsome. A FLOOD WATCH may need to be posted for Sunday, across the KIMT viewing area, especially in spots that were hit hard on Friday morning.

Stay tuned for updates!!!