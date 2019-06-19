Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week

The region is right in between two different air masses with very dry air to the north and a stationary front causing heavy rainfall in the Ohio River Valley.

The dry air stays put until Thursday before a more active weather pattern takes over. Showers are possible by Thursday night, even storms by Friday with highs only in the 70s.

Saturday is the day that will be watched closely as a warm front and low-pressure straps the Midwest with the threat of strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather could be possible on Saturday.

We'll have a better idea of timing and what kind of severe weather setup we'll have in place. Highs will likely be in the 80s with dew points getting muggy. Once the cold front powers through on Sunday, we'll just see spotty chances of showers and storms into next week.

