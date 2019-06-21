Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances low Friday; return for Saturday

Debris clouds are lingering for Friday as a complex of showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area this morning. Some hovering scattered showers are possible the rest of Friday; however, severe weather chances is low. Computer models are going back and forth on overnight convection into Saturday morning. Again, the severe weather threat does appear to be lower. Saturday is a day that will be complex in terms of the forecast with a number of variables. We will have stratus clouds throughout the day which may limit instability. Moisture begins to feed in around another ripple in the atmosphere later in the day, which may touch off showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that develops tomorrow may be severe with wind, hail and heavy rainfall. Another wave comes in on Sunday and Sunday night that could bring more rain or storms. Next week, the heat is on with summer-like temps returning to the area as highs climb well into the 80s.

Tonight: Cloudy with the chance for rain and storms

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms. Some severe

Highs: Mid 70s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: SE 5-15