Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Some storms may contain strong winds and heavy rain

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The first batch of storms have moved out of the viewing area. 

However, with enough low-level moisture and a shortwave trough, we should see another round of showers and storms by tonight.  Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. 

Keep an eye on the threat for heavy rainfall and even minor, localized flooding. 

The timing appears to be after 10 pm through early Friday morning. 

Storms track directly south during the night and will be out of our hair.  There's still a slight chance for isolated storms on Friday due to daytime heating. 

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Community Events