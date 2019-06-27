Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The first batch of storms have moved out of the viewing area.
However, with enough low-level moisture and a shortwave trough, we should see another round of showers and storms by tonight. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Keep an eye on the threat for heavy rainfall and even minor, localized flooding.
The timing appears to be after 10 pm through early Friday morning.
Storms track directly south during the night and will be out of our hair. There's still a slight chance for isolated storms on Friday due to daytime heating.
