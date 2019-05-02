Storm Team 3: Remembering one of the biggest late season snowstorms on record

Photo Gallery 4 Images
In a never say never moment, the KIMT viewing area was hammered by a late season snowstorm that crippled the region the first week of May. Rochester received almost 16" of snowfall while Mason City saw 9.5". The highest total in North Iowa was in Osage with 13" of snowfall. Ellendale, MN received 17.3", a record for the month of May in a 24 hour period. This was the latest 6" total for Mason City on record, and the next latest was April 14th; that tells you how extreme this storm was.
The warm roads and surfaces helped the first couple of hours, and the heavy snow continued forcing closures and horrible roads. Schools were closed, trees and branches snapped causing power outages. Anything can happen in the Midwest!
