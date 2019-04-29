StormTeam 3: Rainy week ahead

An active weather pattern sets up this week with a couple of rounds of rain and even storms.

The rain this morning and marched east with slight chances the rest of today and tonight. It stays mostly cloudy with another trough of low pressure rolling in for tomorrow and more rain chances - 0.50" of rain is possible. Showers could continue into early Wednesday morning before giving us another break of the showers for the rest of the day Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers pull in for Thursday morning and will end by noon-ish.

The sun will come back out on Friday and during the day on Saturday; however, there could be intervals of showers late on Friday night and early Saturday. Highs stay below average for most of this week in the 50s, and then getting back into the 60s for late this week and weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Near 40.

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain developing, especially in the afternoon.

Highs: Upper 40s.

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy.

Highs: Mid-50s.

Winds: NE at 5-15 mph.

