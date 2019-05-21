Clear
Storm Team 3: Rain ramps up tonight

The threat of rain increasing into this evening and overnight

Posted By: Chris Nelson

A Wind Advisory has been posted for our viewing area due to the winds gusting over 40 mph at times. Low pressure tracks into the region kicking off showers into the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall totals will stay at around 0.25"-0.50" into Wednesday morning. Winds remain in the forecast on Wednesday as strong as 30 mph and clouds will eventually clear out by the afternoon. Those sunny skies prevail into Thursday as high pressure moves in and the temperatures begin to climb into the 70s. Friday appears to be the warmest day with early showers or a storm, then a mix of sun and clouds. We have a dry holiday weekend on tap with a slight chance of a shower on Memorial Day.

Tonight: Showers are likely
Lows: Mid 40s.
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Showers early, then partly sunny.
Highs: Around 70.
Winds: S 10-20+ mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s.
Winds: SW 7-15 mph

Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
