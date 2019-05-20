Clear

Storm Team 3: Rain is back for Tuesday and Tuesday night

Most areas will see scattered showers tomorrow with heavier batches at times.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

We finally have a sunny day on tap Monday with clouds on the increase late Monday and Tuesday.

It will be a very active day in the southern Plains with a high-risk of severe weather and tornadoes. For us, an upper-level low moves in by Tuesday ushering in a good chance of showers. This will likely bring at least 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall. Strong to severe storms are not expected.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s for Tuesday before the temperatures begin to climb.

Highs will run well into the 70s starting on Wednesday and will last for a while. Forecast will bring rain showers Thursday night and early Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds
Lows: Low 40s.
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain likely.
Highs: Low to mid 50s.
Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Rain ending early.
Lows: Upper 40s.
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Budget deal reached in St. Paul

Image

Austin goat show all about family

Image

Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City

Image

New bike lockers come to Rochester

Image

Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

Image

Thanking retired service members

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Community Events