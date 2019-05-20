Storm Team 3: Rain is back for Tuesday and Tuesday night

We finally have a sunny day on tap Monday with clouds on the increase late Monday and Tuesday.

It will be a very active day in the southern Plains with a high-risk of severe weather and tornadoes. For us, an upper-level low moves in by Tuesday ushering in a good chance of showers. This will likely bring at least 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall. Strong to severe storms are not expected.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s for Tuesday before the temperatures begin to climb.

Highs will run well into the 70s starting on Wednesday and will last for a while. Forecast will bring rain showers Thursday night and early Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Lows: Low 40s.

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain likely.

Highs: Low to mid 50s.

Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Rain ending early.

Lows: Upper 40s.

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

