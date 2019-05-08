Storm Team 3: Rain ends by Thursday

Today's weather story is the obviously: RAIN. A storm system moving in from Texas is throwing a plethora of moisture in our direction, which means the rain will continue on and off until tomorrow. At least another 0.50" of rainfall is possible until Thursday morning. Also, the winds will be gusting over 30 mph into the early night. The spotty showers diminish tomorrow with cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs may not even make it out of the 40s tomorrow with a breezy north wind. Our end of the week and weekend forecast is improving with the only scattered shower chance being on Saturday afternoon and evening. The forecast looks drier and warmer with highs cranking back into the 70s next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers.

Lows: Upper 30s.

Winds: NE 8-18 mph

Tomorrow: Rain ending early, then cloudy.

Highs: Upper 40s.

Winds: N 15-30 mph

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy.

Lows: Upper 30s.

Winds: N 15-30 mph.