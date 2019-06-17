Clear

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

48 tornadoes struck the state with three being EF-4s

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

One of the largest tornado outbreaks in MN history happened 9 years ago today. 48 tornadoes were reported with 3 being EF4 strength. Sadly, 3 deaths and 45 injuries occurred. 

(DNR Minnesota) On June 17, a powerful storm system plowing through Minnesota spawned numerous tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm winds, hail, and flooding rains. Three people were killed by the tornadoes, many injuries were reported, and property damage was extensive. The fatalities occurred at three widely dispersed locations; Mentor in Polk County, near Almora in Otter Tail County, and near Albert Lea in Freeborn County. A large number of homes in Wadena of Wadena County were damaged or destroyed.

The tornado outbreak was notable for the number of tornadoes produced and the geographic extent of the event. Preliminary reports indicated that numerous tornadoes were observed over an area that stretched from Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota to Freeborn County along the Iowa border. The greatest number of tornadoes reported in a single day in Minnesota is 27 on June 16, 1992. It should be emphasized that modern technology, communication, scientific knowledge, and population density leads to improved evaluations of tornado episodes. It is entirely possible that Minnesota tornado outbreaks in the past produced a greater number of tornadoes than the 1992 event.

Multiple tornado fatalities in a single day are fortunately rare, especially in modern times. The last time more than one person was killed by tornadoes during a single day was March 29, 1998 when tornadoes devastated Comfrey and St. Peter in south central Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Community Events