Storm Team 3: Mother's Day could feature rain and clouds

Most of Saturday will be dry. However, a storm system moves in Saturday late into Sunday producing more soggy conditions.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The forecast is encouraging considering how icky it has been since late April and early May.  Highs have been well below normal the last week.  Unfortunately, temps will remain a few degrees below the norm for the weekend.  Rain will develop by Saturday night and for Sunday morning.  By Sunday afternoon, the rain clears slowly and the clouds will decrease by Sunday night.  There may be an opportunity for grilling or outdoor activites later in the afternoon and evening on Mother's Day.  Highs may not make it out of the 50s for the holiday. 

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
