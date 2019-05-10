Photo Gallery 2 Images
The forecast is encouraging considering how icky it has been since late April and early May. Highs have been well below normal the last week. Unfortunately, temps will remain a few degrees below the norm for the weekend. Rain will develop by Saturday night and for Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the rain clears slowly and the clouds will decrease by Sunday night. There may be an opportunity for grilling or outdoor activites later in the afternoon and evening on Mother's Day. Highs may not make it out of the 50s for the holiday.
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Mother's Day could feature rain and clouds
- Storm Team 3: Rain ends by Thursday
- Rain is putting dark cloud on farmers
- Storm Team 3: Warmth returns again after the rain
- Storm Team 3: Heavy rain is on the way
- Shooting in St. Cloud
- Big Ten commissioner sees 'storm clouds' over college sports
- Dad-Daughter Duos featured on Father's Day at MCMS
- Helping moms in need for Mother's Day
- Women's shelter receives mothers day donations
Scroll for more content...