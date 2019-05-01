Storm Team 3: May Climate Outlook

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Seattle-like weather continues to start the month of April. In fact we are expecting a more wet weather pattern than average for the month. Last month in Rochester, the precipitation and snow was above average; Mason City was above average for snow, but below average for rain. However, the first weekend of May looks really good with highs getting close to 70.
