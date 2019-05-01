Clear

Storm Team 3: May Climate Outlook

Temperatures could be below average and wetter for May

Posted: May. 1, 2019 2:09 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

The Seattle-like weather continues to start the month of April.  In fact we are expecting a more wet weather pattern than average for the month.  Last month in Rochester, the precipitation and snow was above average; Mason City was above average for snow, but below average for rain.  However, the first weekend of May looks really good with highs getting close to 70. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Downtown Mason City construction

Image

Tracking Cloudy Skies & Slight Rain Chances

Image

1 injured in Mason City shooting

Image

Hergert wins 250th

Image

Highlights: Austin vs Winona softball

Image

Controversial water treatment to go along Root River

Image

Grant for fresh foods

Image

Wedding venue public hearing

Image

Mayor Norton addresses Rochester's future

Image

Women & Opioids

Community Events