Storm Team 3: Marginal threat for severe weather tonight

8:30 PM UPDATE: The first round of showers and storms moved out this afternoon and evening. Another round of storms is expected to develop, where and when is the big question. There's a boundary setting up tonight which should initiate a line of storms, some may turn severe. Timing will be late tonight and last into the morning hours on Friday. We'll have updates if any watches or warnings go into place.
