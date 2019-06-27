Clear

Storm Team 3: Marginal threat for severe weather tonight

Some storms may produce heavy downpours and wind

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

8:30 PM UPDATE: The first round of showers and storms moved out this afternoon and evening.  Another round of storms is expected to develop, where and when is the big question.  There's a boundary setting up tonight which should initiate a line of storms, some may turn severe.  Timing will be late tonight and last into the morning hours on Friday. We'll have updates if any watches or warnings go into place. 

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
