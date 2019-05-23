Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday

The main weather impact the next 24 hours will be the threat of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and Friday. Most of the activity will start after midnight and run at times with scattered showers and storms to end the week. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible; however, the main line of severe storms will stay to the south. Warm front will keep the warm temperatures, which could be in the 80s, in central and southern Iowa. Most spots in our area will be around 70. The weekend will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s. Sunday night and Monday morning will bring a storm system with rain and storms. We're hoping it doesn't last all day on Monday! Our forecast is showing rain for a few days next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late

Lows: Low 50s.

Winds: NW 7-15 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms

Highs: Around 70.

Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: SW 7-15 mph.