Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday

Warm weekend could bring highs near 80

Posted: May. 23, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The main weather impact the next 24 hours will be the threat of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and Friday. Most of the activity will start after midnight and run at times with scattered showers and storms to end the week. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible; however, the main line of severe storms will stay to the south. Warm front will keep the warm temperatures, which could be in the 80s, in central and southern Iowa. Most spots in our area will be around 70. The weekend will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s. Sunday night and Monday morning will bring a storm system with rain and storms. We're hoping it doesn't last all day on Monday! Our forecast is showing rain for a few days next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late
Lows: Low 50s.
Winds: NW 7-15 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms
Highs: Around 70.
Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: SW 7-15 mph.

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
