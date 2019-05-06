Clear

Storm Team 3: Is there really a chance for snow this week?

A soggy and colder week ahead

Posted: May. 6, 2019 2:22 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Have you read any threads on social media or on various websites about the chance of snow? Here's the deal: we have a small chance of snowfall on Wednesday evening and night. 

To put it into perspective, only one computer model is hinting at a mix or light snow for southern Minnesota and North Iowa.  The other dozen or so we look at is only showing rain. 

I told our team there's about a 10% chance we see it.  It appears the temperatures are too warm to have any substantial snowfall -- at the surface and upstairs in the atmosphere. 

Could we see a few flakes in the state? Possibly.  But the best chances for snow with this system will be in northern Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan. 

The improving chance of rain WILL be in the forecast for us.  Rain chances arrive by Tuesday night and could be on and off until Thursday.  It will be a cold rain with highs on Wednesday only in the mid-40s! 

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

