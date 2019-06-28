Storm Team 3: Hottest weekend of the season

Flood warnings continue for parts of Olmstead and Dodge Counties because of the high rainfall totals from last night and early this morning. There still could be a spotty shower or storm on Friday, and then we turn on heat. Highs will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. With increasing dew points jumping into the 70s, the heat index could be near 100, if not above that. At times, we may see scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, but mainly mostly sunny skies. A cold front powers into the region by Sunday night which may touch off more storms, some being strong. Highs next week will stay above average, however, cooler than the weekend.