Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flash Flood Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Storm Team 3: Hottest air of the season coming

Heat indices will go above 100 on Thursday and Friday

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The hottest air of the season is coming with a strong ridge building across the viewing area.  Highs will begin to soar into the 90s on Thursday and will continue into Friday.  Dew points will also increase into the 70s setting the stage for dangerous conditions outside.  The National Weather Service has put out heat alerts including Excessive Heat Warnings, Watches, and a Heat Advisory.  Please watch your outdoor time, exposure, and watch your neighbors, the elderly and pets. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands Free Law- Beyond Your Phone

Image

Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Hottest air of the season coming

Image

IA Specialty Hospital Opens Garner Clinic

Image

Locals work through brutal heat

Image

Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Community Events