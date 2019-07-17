Storm Team 3: Hottest air of the season coming

The hottest air of the season is coming with a strong ridge building across the viewing area. Highs will begin to soar into the 90s on Thursday and will continue into Friday. Dew points will also increase into the 70s setting the stage for dangerous conditions outside. The National Weather Service has put out heat alerts including Excessive Heat Warnings, Watches, and a Heat Advisory. Please watch your outdoor time, exposure, and watch your neighbors, the elderly and pets.