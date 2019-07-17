Storm Team 3: Hottest air of the season coming

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The hottest air of the season is coming with a strong ridge building across the viewing area. Highs will begin to soar into the 90s on Thursday and will continue into Friday. Dew points will also increase into the 70s setting the stage for dangerous conditions outside. The National Weather Service has put out heat alerts including Excessive Heat Warnings, Watches, and a Heat Advisory. Please watch your outdoor time, exposure, and watch your neighbors, the elderly and pets.
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend
- Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us
- Storm Team 3: Cooling comes for next week
- Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming
- Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday
- Storm Team 3: Sunny start to the week, storms come later
- Bishop Garrigan's season comes to a close
- Trojan volleyball team ready for the season
Scroll for more content...