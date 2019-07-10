Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming

Photo Gallery 3 Images
A weak disturbance aloft could generate a shower or two the rest of Wednesday. High pressure moves in for the rest of the week with a strong ridge dome of heat moving in this weekend. The prolong period of hot and humid conditions are expected starting on Friday. Highs pump up into the upper 80s for Friday and the weekend; some parts of the area could already be in the low 90s. Early next week will be the warmest during this span as highs should get into the low to mid 90s, especially on Monday and Tuesday. There are small variables each day depending upon the scattered showers or storms that could be kicked up by diurnal heating and breaking the cap. The earliest chances of a storm may be on Friday, and then a few more chances into early next week. Some may be severe! This will have to be watched closely with the greater amount of instability due to the heat and humidity.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Near 60
Winds: W 7-15 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Near 60
Winds: Vrbl 5-10
