Storm Team 3: Heavy rain is on the way

Expect at least an inch of rain from Wednesday morning into Thursday. Temps will be well below average, too.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 2:41 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Get ready for a soggy weather pattern starting early tomorrow morning into Thursday. An upper-level low tracks into the Central Plains and Midwest bringing heavy rainfall, severe weather, and even winter weather. We'll likely be too warm for snow and too cold for severe weather. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 40s with the cold rain and windy conditions. The main batch will move in by tomorrow morning with the leading edge, and rain will continue to fall all day long. Drier air moves in with scattered showers by Wednesday night and Thursday. At least an inch of rain is possible, with other locations receiving even more. However, the heaviest rain will fall in eastern Iowa and Illinois. Rain moves out by Thursday with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the 60s with sunshine on Friday. Saturday and Sunday could feature isolated showers, but we'll not expecting an all-out rainy day. Upper 60s and lower 70s pop back in by early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain by daybreak.
Lows: Around 40.
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain likely, heavy at times.
Highs: Low 40s.
Winds: NE 15-30 mph

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with showers.
Lows: Upper 30s.
Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

