Storm Team 3: Heavy rain in the forecast the next week

A large ridge will build in the Deep South setting up the jet stream flow directing rainfall in the Midwest.

Several rounds of rain will be likely the next week with heavy rain at times and at least a few inches of rainfall.

I'm not forecasted major flooding yet, however, there could be depending on the trends in the forecast. Computer models and QPF is showing 3"-6" of rainfall in some locations in Iowa, and 1"-3" in southern Minnesota.

Iowa looks more targeted at this point to see this flooding, and this is not a good thing for farmers who have struggled so far this spring.

