Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Storm Team 3: Heavy rain in the forecast the next week

Long-range computer models are indicating a lot of rain for the Midwest

Posted: May. 22, 2019 2:41 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A large ridge will build in the Deep South setting up the jet stream flow directing rainfall in the Midwest. 

Several rounds of rain will be likely the next week with heavy rain at times and at least a few inches of rainfall. 

I'm not forecasted major flooding yet, however, there could be depending on the trends in the forecast.  Computer models and QPF is showing 3"-6" of rainfall in some locations in Iowa, and 1"-3" in southern Minnesota. 

Iowa looks more targeted at this point to see this flooding, and this is not a good thing for farmers who have struggled so far this spring. 

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Returning Sunshine

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Community Events