Photo Gallery 2 Images
A large ridge will build in the Deep South setting up the jet stream flow directing rainfall in the Midwest.
Several rounds of rain will be likely the next week with heavy rain at times and at least a few inches of rainfall.
I'm not forecasted major flooding yet, however, there could be depending on the trends in the forecast. Computer models and QPF is showing 3"-6" of rainfall in some locations in Iowa, and 1"-3" in southern Minnesota.
Iowa looks more targeted at this point to see this flooding, and this is not a good thing for farmers who have struggled so far this spring.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight
- Storm Team 3: Heavy rain in the forecast the next week
- Storm Team 3: Heavy rain is on the way
- Storm Team 3: Rain ends by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Rain ramps up tonight
- Heavy rain expected in Iowa over the next week
- Heavy rain possible as temperatures will dip
- Heavy rain hits central and northwest Iowa
- Storm Team 3: Warmth returns again after the rain
- Storm Team 3: Mother's Day could feature rain and clouds