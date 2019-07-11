Clear

Storm Team 3: Heatwave could impact the area for a week

Highs will jump well into the 80s and even 90s

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

High pressure moves back into the area today and tonight with lots of sun and clear skies. Highs start to climb tomorrow as an upper-level ridge begins to develop across most of the country. This will bring a prolong heatwave which may last into late next week. Temperatures are expected to drive well into the 80s and even low to mid 90s by next week. Humidity will be on the increase late this weekend and next week. A very weak cold front without a lot of convergence or cold air will slice the Midwest Friday bringing a marginal chance of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. The main risks will be hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Throughout this heatwave, we will see scattered storms, and some may be strong to severe at times. We'll monitor this situation closely.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet
Lows: Around 60
Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, PM scattered storms
Highs: Upper 80s
Winds: WSW 7-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, storms early
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: W 5-10

