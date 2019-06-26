Storm Team 3: Heat index near 100 this weekend

The warmest air of the season is pivoting into the area this weekend. The warm air mass will allow dew points, the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, to climb into the 70s, which will make it feel tropical outside. Along with the increasing moisture, high temperatures will jump into the 90s for the first time in 2019. We could potentially see three or four days of highs near 90 degrees. The heat will diminish in intensity by late next week, but still be above normal. It looks like summer is here to stay!