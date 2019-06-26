Clear

Storm Team 3: Heat index near 100 this weekend

Highs in the low 90s and the heat index could be near 100

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The warmest air of the season is pivoting into the area this weekend.  The warm air mass will allow dew points, the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, to climb into the 70s, which will make it feel tropical outside.  Along with the increasing moisture, high temperatures will jump into the 90s for the first time in 2019.  We could potentially see three or four days of highs near 90 degrees.  The heat will diminish in intensity by late next week, but still be above normal.  It looks like summer is here to stay! 

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
