Storm Team 3: Heat bubbles up late this week

The surface low and front is slowly tracking through the viewing area, and this will lead to showers and storms on Tuesday. Some could be on the strong to severe side; main threats will be hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. With the storm motion being fairly quick, we shouldn't see a great chance of flash flooding. Storms and rain track east overnight and out of the region as drier, less humid air moves in the next two days. We could see scattered showers on Wednesday, otherwise, the skies will turn to mostly sunny and highs in the 70s. Friday and the weekend drives much warmer air along a streaking ridge sending 80s and even 90s to the Midwest. The KIMT market could see highs near 90 late this weekend. North Iowa will have the best chances for highs in the low 90s and the heat index approaching 100.

Tonight: Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, slight chance

Highs: Upper 70s

Winds: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy

Lows: Around 60

Winds: NW 8-18