Storm Team 3: Heat bubbles up late this week

Highs could run into the 90s this weekend and early next week

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The surface low and front is slowly tracking through the viewing area, and this will lead to showers and storms on Tuesday. Some could be on the strong to severe side; main threats will be hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. With the storm motion being fairly quick, we shouldn't see a great chance of flash flooding. Storms and rain track east overnight and out of the region as drier, less humid air moves in the next two days. We could see scattered showers on Wednesday, otherwise, the skies will turn to mostly sunny and highs in the 70s. Friday and the weekend drives much warmer air along a streaking ridge sending 80s and even 90s to the Midwest. The KIMT market could see highs near 90 late this weekend.  North Iowa will have the best chances for highs in the low 90s and the heat index approaching 100. 

Tonight: Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, slight chance
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Around 60
Winds: NW 8-18

