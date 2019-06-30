Clear
Storm Team 3: Heat and storms on Sunday

Heat Advisory runs until 9 pm Sunday

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The combination of heat and humidity will fuel showers and thunderstorms the rest of Sunday.  Some storms that form could turn strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours.  We're expecting another line of storms to develop, and we'll have to watch for threats of heavy rain and flooding.  The NWS made a mention of a potential Flood Watch, but nothing is in stone, yet.

The heat continues the rest of the day, and then it will subside some this week behind a cold front.  There's a Heat Advisory posted for the whole viewing area until 9 pm tonight.  Highs may crank into the 90s while the heat index forecast could be over 100.  Find ways to stay cool!

Mason City
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
