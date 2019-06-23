Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

One wave is slowly moving out kicking up showers and thunderstorms in southern Minnesota and North Iowa for the rest of Sunday. Some storms may produce brief heavy downpours and small hail. Severe weather threat will be low. The next shortwave scouts into the viewing area for Monday touching off showers and storms. Once again severe weather will be low; however, funnel clouds are possible around the low pressure and cold front. Highs will stay in the 70s to kick off the work week. Big story this week will be the arrival of summer with hotter temperatures expected by the middle and end of the week. A large upper-level ridge builds with increasing temperatures and humidity that will last until next weekend. Highs will soar into the 80s, with even chances of low 90s for some parts.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible

Lows: Low 60s

Winds: Vrbl 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms

Highs: Low & mid 70s

Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers early

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: W 5-15