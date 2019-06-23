Clear

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Highs could get near 90 degrees

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

One wave is slowly moving out kicking up showers and thunderstorms in southern Minnesota and North Iowa for the rest of Sunday. Some storms may produce brief heavy downpours and small hail. Severe weather threat will be low. The next shortwave scouts into the viewing area for Monday touching off showers and storms. Once again severe weather will be low; however, funnel clouds are possible around the low pressure and cold front. Highs will stay in the 70s to kick off the work week. Big story this week will be the arrival of summer with hotter temperatures expected by the middle and end of the week. A large upper-level ridge builds with increasing temperatures and humidity that will last until next weekend. Highs will soar into the 80s, with even chances of low 90s for some parts.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: Vrbl 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms
Highs: Low & mid 70s
Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers early
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: W 5-15

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Image

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Image

Softball highlights from Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances

Image

Remembering World War II

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Community Events