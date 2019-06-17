The rest of Monday will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorms roaming into the viewing area. NWS made mention of the chance for a brief funnel cloud or spin-up tornado into the evening hours.
Otherwise, most storms will produce frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Showers and storms pay a visit into Tuesday morning before calming down a bit.
We will have chances for showers and storms again later in the week, but the next two days look like small threats. If we see anything Tuesday or Wednesday it will be triggered from the stationary front and would be very isolated.
Temperatures in the meantime will be running below average in the 70s. Ridging takes over this weekend and much warmer air is possible. I kept the highs around 80, although, it could be higher.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week
- Storm Team 3: Mother's Day could feature rain and clouds
- Storm Team 3: Rain ends by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Rain ramps up tonight
- Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight
- Rain is putting dark cloud on farmers
- Storm Team 3: What would you call today?
- Storm Team 3: Heavy rain in the forecast the next week
- Storm Team 3: After a dry start to June, rain moves back in this week
- Storm Team 3: Warmth returns again after the rain