Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

The rest of Monday will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorms roaming into the viewing area. NWS made mention of the chance for a brief funnel cloud or spin-up tornado into the evening hours.

Otherwise, most storms will produce frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Showers and storms pay a visit into Tuesday morning before calming down a bit.

We will have chances for showers and storms again later in the week, but the next two days look like small threats. If we see anything Tuesday or Wednesday it will be triggered from the stationary front and would be very isolated.

Temperatures in the meantime will be running below average in the 70s. Ridging takes over this weekend and much warmer air is possible. I kept the highs around 80, although, it could be higher.

