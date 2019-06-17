Clear

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Storms today and tonight could produce funnel clouds or a brief tornado

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:35 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The rest of Monday will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorms roaming into the viewing area. NWS made mention of the chance for a brief funnel cloud or spin-up tornado into the evening hours.

Otherwise, most storms will produce frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Showers and storms pay a visit into Tuesday morning before calming down a bit.

We will have chances for showers and storms again later in the week, but the next two days look like small threats. If we see anything Tuesday or Wednesday it will be triggered from the stationary front and would be very isolated.

Temperatures in the meantime will be running below average in the 70s. Ridging takes over this weekend and much warmer air is possible. I kept the highs around 80, although, it could be higher.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Community Events