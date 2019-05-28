Storm Team 3: Fourth tornado confirmed in KIMT viewing area

Photo Gallery 4 Images
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the National Wather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown Monday around 12:10 pm in the Glenville area. They are clasifiying it as an EF-0 tornado that appeared about a mile north of town near the Glenville Beach. Evidence shows it was on the ground for less than a mile with wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.
Three other tornadoes were confirmed yesterday; two in north Iowa in Charles City and Saratoga/Lime Springs, and another was confirmed in southern Minnesota near Greenleafton. The two in north Iowa were rated EF-1s. The Greenleafton tornado has a class rating of EF-0.
We expect the NWS to do more survey work the next day or two to determine if more tornadoes formed yesterday.
