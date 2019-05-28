Clear
Storm Team 3: Fourth tornado confirmed in KIMT viewing area

Tornado damage still being surveyed by the NWS.

Posted: May 28, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the National Wather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown Monday around 12:10 pm in the Glenville area.   They are clasifiying it as an EF-0 tornado that appeared about a mile north of town near the Glenville Beach.  Evidence shows it was on the ground for less than a mile with wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Three other tornadoes were confirmed yesterday; two in north Iowa in Charles City and Saratoga/Lime Springs, and another was confirmed in southern Minnesota near Greenleafton.  The two in north Iowa were rated EF-1s.  The Greenleafton tornado has a class rating of EF-0.  

We expect the NWS to do more survey work the next day or two to determine if more tornadoes formed yesterday. 

Community Events