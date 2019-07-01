Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

Photo Gallery 3 Images
With another day of an unstable atmosphere, storms are expected to fire up and roll into the region. The main threats will be high winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Timing for this unsettled weather will run until 10 pm. There's ample moisture available for heavy rain and training will be potentially present, which means storms staying put in one spot. Rainfall rates could be as high as two inches per hour, runoff could develop, ponding, and flooded basements. Please be cautious the next 12-24 hours.
