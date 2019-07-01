Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

More heavy rainfall possible for the area, especially southern Minnesota

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

With another day of an unstable atmosphere, storms are expected to fire up and roll into the region.  The main threats will be high winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.  Timing for this unsettled weather will run until 10 pm.  There's ample moisture available for heavy rain and training will be potentially present, which means storms staying put in one spot.  Rainfall rates could be as high as two inches per hour, runoff could develop, ponding, and flooded basements.  Please be cautious the next 12-24 hours. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Rochester
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Community Events