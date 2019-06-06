Clear
Storm Team 3: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rochester

Tornado winds near 110 mph hit SW Rochester Tuesday.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The large line of storms produced a brief tornado in southwestern Rochester in Olmstead County on Tuesday evening.  The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes just before 6 pm.  Winds peaked at 107 mph, making it an EF-1 tornado on the enhanced fujita scale.  Path was just under two miles long and the width hit a max of 75 yards.  A few homes were damaged while a long line of trees were knocked over from the wind.  No injuries were reported. 

