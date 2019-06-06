Storm Team 3: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rochester

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The large line of storms produced a brief tornado in southwestern Rochester in Olmstead County on Tuesday evening. The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes just before 6 pm. Winds peaked at 107 mph, making it an EF-1 tornado on the enhanced fujita scale. Path was just under two miles long and the width hit a max of 75 yards. A few homes were damaged while a long line of trees were knocked over from the wind. No injuries were reported.
